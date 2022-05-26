Oswego Country Market to return to the village’s downtown every Sunday morning beginning June 5

The Oswego Country Market is set to return to the village’s downtown Main Street area every Sunday morning beginning June 5 through Sept. 25.

The market will be held on Main Street just south of the Oswego Public Library building and in the parking lot adjoining the Village Grind Coffee & Tea Co. shop every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cori Veverka, the Oswegoland Park District’s cultural arts supervisor and Country Market coordinator, said agency officials are expecting far more shoppers will stop by the market this year than in recent years.

There will be about 40 vendors this year, offering a variety of local meats, produce, baked goods, food trucks and crafts, Veverka said.

Veverka said it was great that the the Country Market was able remain open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as it provided a place where people could shop outside and support local vendors while still feeling comfortable.

Music and entertainment will be returning to the market after having been cut back in recent years due to safety concerns, Veverka said.

“We are excited to bring back a few of those things that make it the social gathering spot, and not just the essential shopping destination.” she said.

Local musicians and ensembles will perform most Sundays. The park district will provide entertainment from various programs and a Kids Maker Market section will feature items sold by local youth entrepreneurs.

The layout this year will be similar to previous years, with a few new vendors. Gravity Farms will be selling bison meat, AZ Farm & Wellness out of Marseilles will be serving produce and Amy Boutique will have hand crafted items.

“We always try to have a nice balance of bringing back our favorite vendors and finding space for some new ones,” Veverka said.

There will also be booths with local crafts, hand made soaps, and even a knife sharpening booth.

“It’s funny,” said Veverka. “I see people with shopping baskets full of knives when they walk in and full of carrots when they walk out.”

The Country Market was started in 2004 and the Veverka has been the coordinator for the past 10 years.

Veverka said market has enjoyed great community support--rain or shine--and park district officials are crossing their fingers for beautiful Sundays for the event from June through September.

Interested vendors can reach out to oswegocountymarket@oswegolandpd.org, and a full list of vendors can be found on the Country Market website. For the most updated vendor and entertainment information, visit the Country Market Facebook page.



