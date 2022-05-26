May 26, 2022
No class today at Boulder Hill Elementary due to power outage

FILE PHOTO: Boulder Hill Elementary School, 163 Boulder Hill Pass, in the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision. (Shea Lazanksy)

Boulder Hill Elementary School at 163 Boulder Hill Pass in the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision is closed today, Thursday, May 26 due to an electric power outage, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

A portion of the post reads: “At this time the cause is unknown, so we don’t know when it will be restored.”

School officials said in the post they will provide parents with a status on the repairs later today.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the post reads.

As of 10:35 a.m. Thursday the outage was not indicated on ComEd’s regional power outage map.

Boulder Hill Elementary is one of 22 operated by Oswego School District 308.