Montgomery Police detective a Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command graduate

The Montgomery Police Department has announced the recent graduation of Det. Sgt. Greg Mayyou from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC).

Mayyou completed the 10-week intensive leadership and management education program to prepare experienced law enforcement professionals for success in senior command positions. The program designated SPSC Class No. 514 was held in Plainfield, and culminated earlier this month with a ceremony and luncheon.

The program, implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 25,000 students nationally and internationally. The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in twenty-seven core blocks of education with additional blocks during each session. The areas of study include leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting, and resource allocation.

Each student is challenged academically through written examinations, projects, presentations, and a staff study paper that requires an applied curriculum. Upon successful completion, students are awarded six units of coursework credit from Northwestern University in Evanston.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 to expand university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.

“Our goal as a department is to invest in our officers and promote continuous self-improvement at all levels, including our senior-level leadership staff such as Det. Sgt. Mayyou,” said Montgomery Police Phil Smith in a statement. “Many of the program’s graduates seek to achieve leadership positions within their respective agencies, and we hope the same in this case.”