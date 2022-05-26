Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / May 26, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Seehafer, 18, of the 0-99 block of Bonnie Lane, Kendall Township, on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 4:24 a.m. May 23 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Seehafer was transported to the county jail for processing.

Burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a residential burglary that they were notified of at 2:56 p.m. May 23 in the 100 block of Heathgate Road in Boulder Hill.

Disorderly conduct reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a disorderly conduct incident that occurred at 2:53 p.m. May 22 in the 0-99 bock of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Motorist arrested after vehicle stopped

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Nehrbas, 43, of the 16000 block of Mueller Circle, Plainfield, after stopping his vehicle at 11:28 p.m. May 22 on Route 31 near Mill Road in Oswego. Police said Nehrbas was charged with possession of a controlled substance and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 12:58 p.m. May 21 in the 0-99 block of Winding Creek Road in Bristol Township.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Salvador Gutierrez, 51, of the 100 block of Dolores Street, Oswego, at 7:26 p.m. May 21 while responding to a reckless driving complaint on the suspect’s street. The sheriff’s office said Gutierrez was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Catherine I. Zivec, 68, of the 800 block of Wilcox Street, Joliet, while conducting a traffic investigation at 11:18 p.m. May 21 on Ridge Road near Route 126. The sheriff’s office said Zivec was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Bogus ID, alcohol possession among charges

Responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 11:50 p.m. May 21 in the area of the 0-99 block of Wyndham Drive in Boulder Hill, sheriff’s deputies arrested Eric Vargas, 19, of the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Aurora. The sheriff’s office said Vargas was charged with possession of a fictitious ID, obstructing ID, possession of alcohol by a person younger than 21 and consumption of alcohol by a person younger than 21. Vargas was transported to the county jail for processing.

Fox Township crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a traffic crash at 2:13 a.m. May 22 on Millhurst Road near Whitfield Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said the driver had fled the scene before deputies arrived. The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the crash is continuing.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 7:13 a.m. May 20 on Line Road and Route 52 in Seward Township.

Minor injuries in crash

A 33-year-old Sheridan resident was transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora after being injured in a traffic crash at 1:52 p.m. May 20 on River Road and Eldamain Road in Little Rock Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office described the Sheridan resident’s injuries as minor.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 3:09 p.m. May 20 in the 100 block of Laurie Lane in Oswego Township.

Driving while license revoked.

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Corey Smith, 21, of the 0-99 block of Fieldpoint Road in Boulder Hill at 8 p.m. May 20 after stopping Smith’s vehicle for an equipment violation on Old Post Road near Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Smith was cited for driving on a revoked license, was issued a recognizance bond and released.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into an ID theft report they took at 11:34 p.m. May 19 in the 0-99 block of Cotswold Drive in Fox Township.

No-contact order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a violation of a no-contact order at 4:26 p.m. May 19 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township.

Criminal trespass reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a criminal trespass at 4:26 p.m. May 19 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township.

Battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into a report of a battery that deputies took at 9:16 p.m. May 19 in the 2500 block of Light Road.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery taken at 2:05 a.m. May 20 in the 0-99 block of Marnel Road in Boulder Hill.

Vehicle burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a vehicle at 3:50 p.m. May 18 in the 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township.

Hit-and-run crash

Sheriff deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:16 p.m. May 18 at the intersection of Wolf’s Crossing and Douglas roads in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Theft attempt reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report at 6:01 p.m. May 18 of an attempted theft at a residence in the 100 block of Garden Drive in Boulder Hill.

Motor vehicle parts stolen

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of the theft of motor vehicle parts at 7:28 a.m. May 17 in the 100 block of Greenfield Road in Boulder Hill. The theft remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Motor vehicle parts stolen

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of the theft of motor vehicle parts at 7:53 a.m. May 17 in the 0-99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill. The theft remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Warrant arrest made in Aurora

The sheriff’s office said federal authorities arrested Jawon Jackson, 34, of the 300 block of North May Street, Aurora, at 8:02 a.m. May 17 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of felony domestic battery. The suspect was transported to the county jail for processing.

Treated at accident scene

Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics treated a 23-year-old Oswego man for injuries after a motor vehicle crash at 12:01 p.m. May 17 at the intersection of Fernwood and Briarcliff roads in Boulder Hill, according to the sheriff’s office.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael H. Morris, 43, of the 0-99 block of South Stolp Avenue, Aurora, at 9:24 p.m. May 17 on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked. Police said Morris was transported to the county jail for processing.

Trespass under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal trespass to a vehicle taken at 11:09 p.m. May 17 in the 1000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.