ALR will meet in Sandwich May 26

The next American Legion Riders Post 181 of Sandwich meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Agenda items include planning for Armed Forces Run on Sept. 24, group and dinner rides, membership drive, the booth at Freedom Days and a veterans memorial.

The ALR focuses on Legion and veterans’ projects, events and welfare; local community events and benefits; local memorial ceremonies; community parades; escorting military units to airports for combat tours; and coordinating welcome home celebrations upon their return.

For information, call American Legion Riders Post 181 Director Bob Lawrence at 815-786-8334.