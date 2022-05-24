Yorkville to observe Memorial Day in Town Square Park Monday

YORKVILLE -- Memories of those who served in America’s Armed Forced will be enshrined during annual Yorkville Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 30.

Yorkville American Legion Post 489 will host the observance at 11:30 a.m. in Town Square Park.

Featured speakers for the event will be Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, Yorkville Mayor John Purcell and Legion Post 489 Commander Anthony Cella.

Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the event.

The Yorkville Middle School Band will perform and the Legion’s honor guard will fire a rifle salute and play taps.

Legion Auxiliary President Diane Dillow will lay a wreath at the Yorkville War Memorial and there will be reading of the names on the obelisk.

Yorkville Superintendent of Recreation Shay Remus will serve as master of ceremonies.

Also participating will be Boy Scout troops 40 and 50, Cub Scout Pack 350 and Venturing Crew 1841.

Memorial Day activities will start at 7:30 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony at the Legion’s post at 9054 E. Veterans Parkway (Route 34).

This will be followed by brief services at local cemeteries starting with Cross Lutheran Cemetery at 8:15 a.m., followed by Cross Lutheran New Cemetery at 8:30 a.m. The tour will continue at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at 9 a.m., followed by Pavillion Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., Oak Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m. and Elmwood Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

On Sunday, May 29, the Legion will host a Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. featuring food, crafts, live music, a rock climbing wall and other activities at the post home at 9054 E. Veterans Parkway (Route 34).