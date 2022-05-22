Oswego American Legion Memorial Day parade returns May 30

Oswego’s annual Memorial Day parade, sponsored by Oswego American Legion Post 675, will step off at 10 a.m. next Monday, May 30.

As approved by the village board during a May 3 meeting, the solemn parade to honor our nation’s war dead will proceed from the former Traughber Junior High School at Franklin and Washington streets onto Polk Street then turn left onto Washington Street to Jackson Street. Once on Jackson Street, the parade will turn left onto Jefferson Street and proceed to Main Street. Once on Main Street, the parade will proceed south through the village’s business district to the Oswego Township Cemetery, just north of Route 71.

A memorial service will be held in the cemetery following the parade.

The Legion’s Memorial Day parade has been a tradition in the village for decades.



