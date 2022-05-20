Parents ecstatic over Yorkville SD 115 full-day kindergarten plan

YORKVILLE – Amanda and James Parnello will be getting more than they had expected when daughter Valerie, 5, begins kindergarten in Yorkville School District 115 this August.

Instead of a half-day schedule, young Valerie will receive an entire school day of learning, socializing and play under the district’s new full-day kindergarten program to be inaugurated with the 2022-23 school year.

“We’re ecstatic about it,” Amanda said.

“”We see a real benefit,” James chimed in. “She will be getting more out of her daytime class.”

The couple also said they are looking forward to the day when son Wyatt, 2, will follow his sister into school and reap the benefits of the full-day program.

About 125 parents and young children attended an informational session on the expanded kindergarten program May 18 in the Yorkville Middle School auditorium.

Parents Anna and Corey Perry came to the forum with son Oakley, 4, in tow.

“He’s a very social child so to have him in a full day of school exposed to curriculum and socialization is wonderful,” Anna said.

“If you can mold his mind all day it’s going to help him move to the next level,” Corey said of the couple’s son.

Yorkville School District 115 parents Corey and Anna Perry know their son Oakley, 4, will benefit from the full-day kindergarten program. (Mark Foster -- mfoster@shawmedia.com)

Like many parents, Sara and Ryan Eberle appreciate not only that daughter Annabelle, 4, will get a full day of learning, but that it will make their schedules easier.

“We work full-time,” Sara said. “It will be great not to have to worry about child care in the middle of the day.”

It is not just parents, but also teachers who are looking forward to the expanded kindergarten program.

“Our teachers are ecstatic about the extra time,” K-8 Teaching & Learning Coordinator Leslie Kressin told the crowd as she outlined a typical school day and along with other district officials fielded questions from the audience.

“We’re really thrilled,” district Superintendent Tim Shimp said as he kicked off the session. “This has been a goal for many years.”

Shimp immediately came to the question that was on everyone’s mind.

The superintendent said that for now, the district expects to be able to accommodate all kindergarten students at their neighborhood schools, but this could change when the district gets a clearer enrollment distribution picture as parents register their children.

“Some schools are getting tight,” Shimp said.

In particular, Autumn Creek and Bristol Bay elementary schools are the most crowded, Shimp said, meaning some students from those neighborhoods may need to attend kindergarten at Bristol or Yorkville grade schools.

Parents will be informed immediately if the situation changes.

“We’re going to be transparent,” Shimp told the parents.

Kressin outlined an ambitious schedule which will lengthen the school day to seven hours from the current three hours under the half-day program, including an additional 110 instructional minutes.

Mornings will start with “exploratory play,” in which the young students are allowed to select a game or activity of their own choosing, followed by instruction in language, science, math and physical education.

The afternoon will include recess and lunch, followed by more math, science and exploratory play.

Grande Reserve Elementary School music teacher Mike McHugh said that every afternoon, students will receive art or music instruction.

“There will be a lot of music and dancing going on,” McHugh told the parents.

Yorkville School District 115's K-8 Teaching & Learning Coordinator Leslie Kressin, left, fields a question from parents about the full-day kindergarten program on May 18, 2022 at Yorkville Middle School. Facilities Director Heather DiVerde and Superintendent Tim Shimp listen. (Mark Foster -- mfoster@shawmedia.com)

Parents asked a wide variety of questions, often simply seeking reassurance that everything will be alright.

To a question about class sizes, Shimp responded that the kindergarten sections will be in the range of 17 to 21 students each.

One parent wanted to know if children must be potty-trained in order to attend kindergarten.

“Yes, but we will do what’s necessary to support them,” answered Yorkville Grade School kindergarten teacher Stephanie Anderson.

Another parent wondered if the 20 minutes allotted for lunch would be enough time.

“It’s surprising how fast they learn to do things,” Anderson replied.

One mother was concerned that the long day might tire her child and wondered if the half-day kindergarten program, which remains an option, might be better.

Kressin, who is strongly advising parents to take advantage of the full-day schedule, gave a frank response.

“They will come home tired the first week,” Kressin said, while adding that teachers will be watchful. “The teachers will give them rest and restorative time when needed,” she said.

The kindergarten students will be issued Chrome Books, but these will not be taken home. The students will receive a new computer when they move into first grade.

The full-day kindergarten program was approved by the Yorkville School Board on April 25, after the district created an exploratory committee to investigate the proposal little more than a month earlier.

“We’re going to make adjustments,” Shimp said. “This is a parent- and student-centered district,” he added. “We find reasons to say yes.”

Meanwhile, the district is already working to hire up to an additional 10 kindergarten teachers for the full-day program, Kressin said.

The projected enrollment for the incoming kindergarten class is about 450.







