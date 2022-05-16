Yorkville SD 115 forum on full-day kindergarten Wednesday

YORKVILLE – Parents will have an opportunity to learn about School District 115′s rapidly evolving plans for the new full-day kindergarten program in Yorkville.

School officials will host an informational session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Yorkville Middle School, 920 Prairie Crossing Drive.

The Yorkville School Board on April 25 approved expanding kindergarten to a full day from the current half-day model.

Registration is already underway and school officials said the vast majority of parents are opting for the full-day program. The district estimates about 450 kindergartners for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The new kindergarten program will lengthen the school day to seven hours from the current three hours under the half-day program.

This will include 110 additional instructional minutes to the kindergarten schedule, providing access to art, music, literacy and technology instruction along with physical education, recess and lunch.

District officials expect to hire up to 10 additional kindergarten teachers for the full-day program.

Most students will be attending kindergarten classes at their neighborhood schools, although some will go to school buildings elsewhere and locations are still being evaluated.

Meanwhile, the school district is hoping to close early in June on its purchase of the We Grow Kids day care building at 101 Garden Street.

With the additional space, the district will be able to relocate and consolidate its Early Childhood Program and free up room in its elementary schools for the full day of kindergarten classes.

The district has a contract to purchase the building for $1 million. The large building will require some work, including the roof and the heating and ventilation system, according to district officials.

The building interior will be reconfigured to meet the needs of the Early Childhood Program and parking is expected to be added, district officials have said.



