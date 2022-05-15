Motorist injured, charged with DUI in Fox Township crash

A Plainfield resident, Nicole Pugh, 22, of the 2200 block of Cedar Ridge Drive, was injured in a rollover crash at 6:12 a.m. May 13 in the area of Fox River Drive and Meadow Lane in Fox Township, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said Pugh was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Pugh was charged with driving under the influence and released from the hospital on a recognizance bond, the sheriff’s office said