Local Scout leaders honored

Local Boy Scout leaders were honored recently with the District Award of Merit for their outstanding and noteworthy local service to youth in and outside Scouting.

Sally Wilson of Oswego and Joseph Peters of Yorkville both were awarded the Potawatomi District Award of Merit at a ceremony April 30. The ceremony was part of the annual dinner to honor Scout leaders in Kendall and DeKalb counties and the surrounding area. The dinner was in Elburn.

Sally Wilson has served as a Den Leader in Pack 633 and a committee member in Troop 63, both in Oswego. She was also in charge of a council Scout Spectacular focusing on STEM activities. She presently serves as program chair for Potawatomi District, and as an Associate Advisor of Venture Crew 1841 in Oswego.

Joseph Peters has served as a Den Leader in Pack 350, a station leader at Cub day camp, and a member of the Council Corporate Pinewood Derby. He presently serves as committee chair for Pack 350 in Yorkville. He is also the commander of the Sons of the American Legion in Yorkville.

The Potawatomi District is part of Three Fires Council of the Boy Scouts of America. For information about Boy Scouts in the area, contact the council office in St. Charles at 630-584-9250.