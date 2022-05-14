Public invited to Aurora Navy League dinner May 17 in Montgomery

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, May 17. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner at 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery. The room can be entered from the north door or through the restaurant.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entrée is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after dinner speaker is Captain Billy D. Franklin, USN, Commander, Readiness Command, Great Lakes. His topic will be “Electronic Attack: What that means; How we do it; How it fits in with a strike package; and, Why the EA-6B Prowler aircraft is the finest electronic attack aircraft ever built.” Most civilians know little about Electronic Attack aircraft, so this is your opportunity to listen to a presentation you’ll not soon forget.