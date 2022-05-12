Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / May 12, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

One injured in Boulder Hill crash

A 45-year-old Boulder Hill man was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 3:47 p.m. May 9 at Fernwood Road and north Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office described the motorist’s injuries as not life-threatening and said he was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

DUI arrest on Brisbin Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Steve Rogus, 44, of the 400 block of Bennett Drive, North Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:15 p.m. May 9 in the 12000 block of Brisbin Road northeast of Morris. The sheriff’s office said Rogus was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Multiple citations issued

Sheriffs deputies ticketed Xavier Boyso Botello, 23, of the 100 block of Circle Drive West, Boulder Hill, after stopping the vehicle he was driving about 3:11 p.m. May 8 at the intersection of Circle Drive West and Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Botello was cited for failure to signal, driving while license suspended, unlawful display of license plate and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Botello was issued a recognizance bond and given a court date.

DUI arrest in Oswego

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bryan Gonzalez, 20, of the 300 block of Grant Place, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a moving violation at 8:57 p.m. May 8 in the area of North Madison and North streets in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Gonzalez was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Carlitis D. Miller, 30, of the 800 block of North Massasoit Avenue, Chicago, on a charge of domestic battery at 3:41 p.m. May 7 in the 1500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Miller was transported to the county jail.

Jail damage

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to government supported property at the county jail in Yorkville that they took at 7:34 p.m. May 7.

DUI, cannabis charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alex Jade Galicia, 27, of the 3000 block of Patterson Road, Montgomery, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for a lane violation at 2:45 a.m. May 8 on Route 71 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Galicia was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of cannabis in an unapproved container by a driver.

Trespass under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal trespass to land that they were notified of at 8:57 p.m. May 6 in the 200 block of Spruce Street in Fox Township.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 8:57 p.m. May 6 in the 200 block of Spruce Street in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Motorist stopped, cited

Sheriff’s deputies cited Josiah J. Ramsey, 20, of the 2400 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 1:22 a.m. May 7 at Orchard Road and Route 34 in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Ramsey was ticketed for driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding. He was issued a recognizance bond and released.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Antonio D. Gregory Jr., 21, of the 400 block of Titsworth Court, Aurora, at 2:24 a.m. May 7 after stopping the vehicle he was driving in the 2500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for speeding. The sheriff’s office said Gregory was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an ID theft report they took at 10:04 a.m. May 5 in the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an ID theft report that they took at 10:13 a.m. May 5 in the 2000 block of Cook Road in Little Rock Township.

Vehicle crash

A 19-year-old Montgomery resident was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 3:22 p.m. May 5 in the area of Millhurst and Sandy Bluff roads in Fox Township, the sheriff’s office reported. The injured motorist was transported to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.

Lost, mislaid property

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of the theft of lost or mislaid property at 6:08 p.m. May 5 in the 1000 block of Light Road. The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.

Minooka man injured

A 21-year-old Minooka man was injured in a motor vehicle accident at 10:31 p.m. May 4 on Fox River Drive at Millbrook Road. Police said the man was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. The crash remains under investigation.

Burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an attempted residential burglary that occurred at 3:07 p.m. May 3 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.

Perjury report

Sheriff’s deputies took a perjury report at 11:56 a.m. April 25 at the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said deputies were told the perjury occurred Jan. 3 and they are investigating.

Registration citation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Kierra Hollins, 33, of the 1300 block of Morgana Drive, Joliet, for improper use of registration after stopping the vehicle she was driving for an expired registration at 11 p.m. May 3 on Ridge Road near Hidden Horizon Drive in NaAuSay Township.