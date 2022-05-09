Oswego officials break ground on dog park near public works facility

Village of Oswego officials celebrated Arbor Day, April 29, by planting a tree and breaking ground for the village’s first-ever dog park.

The new facility for canines and their best friends will be located next to the village’s public works facility at 100 Theodore Drive, just south of Oswego High School.

A young Redpointe Maple tree was planted on the dog park site by Village President Troy Parlier, accompanied by his two pups, Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes, along with Village Forester Russ Garcia and his crew.

Targeted for completion by the end of summer, the fenced dog park will feature an obstacle course, as well as separate areas for big and small dogs.

A diverse selection of trees will be planted around the park’s perimeter to provide shade and a welcoming place for pups and Oswego dog owners for years to come.