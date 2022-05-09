Magazine ranks Oswego East, Oswego High in top 25% of Illinois high schools

OSWEGO - Oswego SD 308 high schools have scored among the best schools in the state and national in a ranking by U.S. News and World Report magazine.

Both of SD 308′s high schools ranked in the top 25% of high schools in the state and in the “Best High School Rankings” by U.S. News.

Schools were ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.

Oswego East High School is ranked 113th out of 673 high schools within Illinois and ranked 2,955 out of 17,843 in the National Rankings.

Oswego High School is ranked 145th out of 673 high schools within Illinois, and ranked 3,964 out of 17,843 in the National Rankings.

Performance on the SAT exam across the state is also shared in the report. Both SD308 high schools exceed the state average in science, and exceeded by more than 10 percentage points in the areas of math and reading SAT performance.

Graduation rates are 98% at OEHS and 94% at OHS, both well above the state and national averages.

The Best High Schools rankings are produced in conjunction with RTI International, a global research firm.

U.S. News does not collect data directly from high schools – all data comes directly from official third-party sources. The state assessment data and graduation rates are from each state, and other data comes from the U.S. Department of Education Common Core of Data.

“We are so proud of the continued excellence in education and learning demonstrated by our two high schools,” said Dr. Heather Kincaid, Executive Director of Accountability and High Schools. “The data utilized from our schools is a good indicator of the hard work and dedication of our students and staff to ensure preparation for future college or career success.”