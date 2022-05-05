Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / May 5, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Violation of stalking order reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a violation of a stalking/no contact order at 10:36 a.m. May 2 in the 0-99 block of Yorkville Street in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Harassment under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report involving harassment by electronic communications at 2:25 p.m. May 2 in the 0-99 block of Quinsey Lane in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating the incident.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that deputies responded to at 1:37 a.m. May 3 in the 0-99 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 9:21 a.m. May 1 in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said its investigation is continuing.

Under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 9:43 a.m. May 1 in the 0-99 block of Stainfield Road in Little Rock Township.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Wayne A. Cockriel, 41, of the 400 block of Dayward Drive, Aurora, at 2:32 p.m. May 1 while checking on his vehicle in the 16000 block of Galena Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Cockriel was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cannabis in an unapproved container. He was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 6:59 p.m. May 1 in the area of Saugatuck and Wembley roads in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 11:20 p.m. May 1 in the 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township.

Vehicle flees crash scene

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of a private property accident at 5:29 p.m. April 29 in the 100 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said that one of the vehicles involved fled the scene before the arrival of deputies.

DUI arrest on Minkler Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kennedy Damron, 26, of the 3000 block of Millrace Lane, Montgomery, at 11:37 p.m. April 29 after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a property damage crash in the 6000 block of Minkler Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Damron was charged with driving under the influence.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 12:56 a.m. April 30 in the area of Budd Road and Eldamain Road in Fox Township.

Domestic under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 12:32 p.m. April 27 in the 0-99 block of East Anchor Drive in Oswego Township.

Retail theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a retail theft report at 1:42 p.m. April 27 in the 300 block of Route 71 in Big Grove Township.

Incidents at jail

Sheriff’s deputies took two reports of alleged batteries to a peace officer at 1:17 p.m. April 27 at the county jail. Both incidents remain under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Warrant arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Samory Liggins, 35, of the 200 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, while conducting a traffic stop at 2:37 p.m. April 26 in the area of Fernwood and Roulock roads in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Liggins was found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of aggravated speeding. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft at 4 p.m. April 26 in the 0-50 block of Sierra Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the loss in the incident was more than $500 and the case remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest after traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Martin Huerta, 40, of the 700 block of Inland Circle, Naperville, after stopping the vehicle he was driving in the area of Fernwood Road and Winrock Road in Boulder Hill at 7:19 p.m. April 26. The sheriff’s office said Huerta was wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed for driving without a valid license. He was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the county jail for processing.