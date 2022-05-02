Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record.

May 2012

Home sales are up so far this year in Kendall County with 315 sold. Prices are down about 11%.

May 2007

A large-capacity water park, originally scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend won’t be open until next year. Officials at Raging Waves water park said they have encountered delays due to the wet spring.

May 2002

The Yorkville School Board has decided to build the new intermediate school on the Circle Center School property. It will be along Route 126.

May 1997

The Kendall County Board and the Oswego Village Board have endorsed a proposal to locate a major north-south highway in the county just east of the Kendall-Will county line.

May 1992

The YHS Lady Foxes came home with a pair of first places in the State Track Meet. The 3200 meter relay team of Kerry Duffy, Ann Tocheck, Deb Januchowski, Lyn Wissmiller took top honors along with Justine Sleezer, first in the 300 hurdles.

May 1987

The Yorkville Congregational Church voted to relocate the church from West Center Street to a site which they own in Countryside Center.

May 1982

Kendall County may be about to enter the computer age – again. A decision should be made soon on whether or not to go with some type of computer system. The county had used a computer system for 1977 and 1978 tax bills. However, after several problems with getting time on the rented computer and unexpected expenses the county returned to a manual system for 1979 taxes.

May 1977

The City of Yorkville has been left about a quarter of a million dollars in a trust set up by the late Clarence Beecher, a founder and president of the Farmers State Bank of Yorkville. Beecher died in 1959. Under the terms of the trust, the city is to use the money for acquisition of land and construction of a building to be known as the Beecher Community Building.

May 1972

Workmen have begun demolishing the Dari-Castle building on South Bridge Street to make way for the new drive-up facility of the Yorkville National Bank.

May 1967

The Baker family donated 18 acres to the Kendall County Forest Preserve District. The land is along the Aux Sable Creek in Seward Township.

May 1962

An open house will officially open the beautiful new Charles B. Phillips Library in Newark.

May 1957

Mayor Leon Kapelsky presided for the last time over the Yorkville Village Board meeting. Ellsworth Windett took over as new mayor.

May 1952

Volunteers were hard at work cleaning up Elwood Cemetery. Some people wonder why the cemetery isn’t kept up continually by a caretaker. In the past, the funds at the hands of the cemetery board drew enough interest to employ a man to care for the cemetery. But since then inflation has set it, the funds draw less interest and everything costs more.

May 1947

The annual Kendall County High School Music Festival and eighth grade promotion exercises were held in the Yorkville Gymnasium. A class of 82 boys and girls from the Newark Grade School and from 36 one and two-room schools in the county will receive certificates of promotion into high school.

May 1942

An amendment to the Sugar Rationing regulations has just been received. It allows that each family can receive additional sugar for canning purposes.

May 1937

Farm advisors from throughout northern Illinois met in Yorkville to discuss the growing problem of grasshoppers damaging crops in the area.

May 1932

For the sixth time since the first of the year, Sheriff Martin Hextell will drive down to the state farm in Vandalia to incarcerate a chicken thief there. Hextell advises each and ever law-abiding citizen in the county to call him immediately in the event a theft has occurred.

May 1927

A delegation of Kendall County people traveled to Springfield to call on the Governor in the interest of building Route 47 from Yorkville to Morris. Work has already begun on the route to connect Dwight and Morris. By merely making the route from Yorkville to Morris a cement road, officials could benefit the farming community of the state from Champaign County to the Wisconsin state line.

May 1922

Irrespective of the arguments pro and con in the matter of daylight saving, there can be no question of the fact that it is conducive to immense confusion, annoyance and in many instances to serious embarrassment. If this is to involve changing the clock one way or the other from normal, it ought to be national and not a matter of local inclination.

May 1917

The cyclone on Saturday did considerable damage around Plattville. Two barns and two corn cribs were destroyed as well as numerous windows blown out, trees downed and telephone wires and poles taken out.

May 1912

Thomas Mack of Bristol brought home a new automobile on Monday last which he will use for the pleasure of the Mack family.

May 1907

Painters have put a new hat on the Hotel Nading downtown.

May 1902

The dedication of the Lutheran Church in Helmar was held.

May 1897

William Lutz of Plattville had a runaway Monday but no damage except a broken tongue.

May 1892

The village trustees voted to license only two saloons – Johnson’s and Fasmer’s, at $750 a year each.

May 1887

Assessor Jager commenced Monday to harass the unfortunate property owners with official inquisitions.

May 1882

A Plano man brought six wolves to the county seat on Thursday. $60.00.

May 1877

The new constitution, bylaws and premium list for the Kendall County Fair have been published.

May 1872

A total of 115 hogs were driven to the Yorkville stockyard Monday from Halleck & Inscho’s place five miles south of Yorkville. They were shipped to Chicago Monday night.

May 1867

Last week the citizens on the north side spent part of their time decorating the newly-plowed Public Square. A great number of trees were set out on Saturday. When fenced it will be a pleasing sight and we can look in the future and see the trees large and filled with foliage; the grass green; rustic seats arranged; and oh! what a place for “sparking” on summer nights.