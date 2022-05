The next Hilltop Gardeners meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, in the second floor meeting room of the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St., Oswego.

The meeting’s topic is “Ponds and Water Gardening.” Charlene Cebulski, longtime member of the Midwest Pond and Koi Society, will share her expertise on backyard ponds, raising small and large koi and water gardening.

Visitors are welcome; there is no cost to attend.

For information, call Debbie at 630-554-2910.