Helmar Lutheran Food Pantry available to help local residents in need

These are challenging times with prices of gas, food, medicine and utilities all climbing higher and higher. Helmar Lutheran Food Pantry can help stretch those dollars by offering free food at distributions held twice each month.

Helmar serves the Kendall County area but no one in need of food will be turned away. Matthew 25:35, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in …”

Anyone in need of food assistance can visit Helmar Lutheran Food Pantry , 11935 Lisbon Road in Newark, on the second Friday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. and the fourth Monday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. Distributions may be adjusted for holidays.

The following are needed: proof of residency (driver’s license, state ID, utility bill, etc.); proof of dependent children (Social Security card, birth certificate, report card, etc.).

For more information, call 815-695-5489 and choose the food pantry option.