Oswego SD308 announces PRIDE winners for March

Oswego SD308 announced the March 2022 winners of the PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) Recognition Program on Monday, March 21 at its Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, Dr. Sparlin visited each winner at their school/building to announce and celebrate their recognition.

The winners for the month of March 2022 are:

Teachers of the Month, sponsored by Allied First Bank: Kelly Hoke, second grade teacher, Prairie Point Elementary School; Cynthia Niles, fourth grade teacher, Prairie Point Elementary School; Laura Steele, Industrial Education teacher, Murphy Junior High School; Paisley Suarez, English Learner teacher at Oswego East High School.

Employees of the Month, co-sponsored by Chick-fil-A and Huntington Learning Center: Dave Jeffers, Building Engineer, Brokaw Early Learning Center; Jill Tatum, Special Education teaching assistant at Transition Center.

The winners each received recognition and prizes from the generous District Partner sponsors of the PRIDE program: Allied First Bank, Chick-fil-A, Hunting Learning Center and Culvers.

To learn more about the PRIDE program, visit sd308.org/PRIDE