Kendall County Sheriff’s reports/April 28, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Boulder Hill man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Xavier Botello, 24, of the 0-100 block of Circle Drive West, Boulder Hill, while conducting a traffic stop at 11:32 a.m. April 25 in the 100 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill. Botello was transported to the county jail after deputies determined he was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery.

Take harassment report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment through electronic communication at 1:35 p.m. April 25 in the 0-99 block of Anna Maria Lane in Bristol Township.

One arrested, one injured in Bristol Township domestic

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Andrew G. Boyd, 26, of the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township, at 9:46 a.m. April 24 on a charge of domestic battery, The sheriff’s office said the victim was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries while Boyd was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

DUI arrest on Route 34

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ivan Vasquez, 39, of the 300 block of West Illinois Avenue, Aurora, at 8:34 p.m. April 24 after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Route 34 near Cherry Road for a lane violation for speeding. The sheriff’s office said Vasquez was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Adrelle K. Tolentino, 23, of the 2000 block of Emerald Lane, Yorkville, after stopping her vehicle at 7:28 p.m. April 22 on Route 34 at Bristol Ridge Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Tolentino was found to be wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving on a canceled, revoked or suspended registration. The sheriff’s office said Tolentino was transported to the county jail for processing.

Property damage charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley William Phillips, 58, of the 100 block of East Rickard Drive, Oswego Township, at 9:24 p.m. April 22 in the 9300 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township on a charge of criminal damage to property. The sheriff’s office said Phillips was transported to the county jail for processing.

Criminal trespass investigation

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1 a.m. April 23 to a report of someone attempting to gain entry into a residence in the 6500 block of Chicago Road in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

DUI arrest in Lisbon Township

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sarah D. Akins, 37, of the 200 block of Washington Street, Morris, at 1:53 a.m. April 23 on Plattville Road near Ashley Road in Lisbon Township on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. The sheriff’s office said Akins was transported to the county jail for processing.

Morris man faces obstructing charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Peter J. McGrath, 44, of the 80000 block of Lisbon Road, Morris, at 1:53 a.m. April 23 on Plattville Road near Ashley Road in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said McGrath was charged with obstructing a peace officer and transported to the county jail for processing.

Multiple charges in Fox Township domestic

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Kuhn, 47, of the 7000 block of Fox River Drive in Fox Township, while responding to a report of a domestic battery at 6:21 a.m. April 21 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Kuhn faces charges of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property, obstructing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. The sheriff’s office said Kuhn was additionally found to be wanted on a LaSalle County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal damage to property. Kuhn was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI among charges after crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Laura Tinsley, 26, of the 100 block of Beauwick Drive, Boulder Hill, while responding to a motor vehicle crash at 9:14 p.m. April 21 at Collins and Douglas roads in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Tinsley was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license. She was transported to the county jail for processing.

Sexual image investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report concerning the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images at 2:08 p.m. April 20 in the 0-100 block of Stratford Road, Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriffs deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 2:39 p.m. April 20 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the sheriff’s office reported.

Arrested on battery charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nikolas Rodriguez, 24, of the 0-99 block of Sierra Road, Boulder Hill, on a charge of battery while responding to an incident at 2:35 p.m. April 19 in the 0-99 block of Ingleshire Road, Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez was transported to the county jail.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 4:02 p.m. April 19 in the 14000 block of Fox Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Domestic battery under investigation

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into a report of a domestic battery that it was told occurred at about 9:49 p.m. April 19 in the 1200-1300 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment via electronic communications at 10:18 p.m. April 19 in the 0-99 block of Sierra Road in Boulder Hill.