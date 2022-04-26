Yorkville SD115 officials working to meet big demand for prom tickets

YORKVILLE – School District 115 administrators are working to meet what has turned out to be an unusually high demand for tickets to the Yorkville High School prom.

Students seeking to purchase prom tickets online have been running into a notification that the event is sold out. The prom is scheduled for May 7 at the Gaslite Manor in Aurora.

Yorkville High School Principal David Travis said there is a waiting list for tickets and that the school is working with the banquet hall to make room.

“It’s going to be tight, but we’re confident we will be able to meet demand,” Travis said. “It’s going to be the largest prom we have ever had.”



