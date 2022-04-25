Kendall County awards contract for Fox Road resurfacing project

YORKVILLE – Plans are moving ahead for a major roadway resurfacing project in Yorkville.

The work is designed to rehabilitate and upgrade a one-mile stretch of Fox Street from Route 47 in the city’s downtown west to the Fox Lawn subdivision.

In the process, the city street will become a county road under an agreement between the city of Yorkville and Kendall County.

The county board on April 19 awarded the contract for the work to Geneva Construction of Aurora. Work is expected to get under way soon.

The company’s low bid of $554,580 for the work was 3.46% below the estimated cost of $574,460, according to Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas.

The city and the county each will pay 50% of the cost, under the intergovernmental agreement.

From Route 47 extending west, the roadway passes directly in front of the Kendall County Office Building at 111 W. Fox St., home to the county government’s administration.

The city street becomes a county highway after the west leg of the roadway bends to the southwest.

The road extends into unincorporated Kendall Township, passing the Hoover Forest Preserve. It finally takes a sharp dogleg before entering the Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area, where it terminates near the Fox River.

That first mile of the roadway, from Route 47 to the Fox Lawn, will be redesigned as a county highway, like the rest of the stretch to the southwest.

The resurfacing work will cover 11-foot-wide vehicle lanes for the two-lane roadway, as well as 3-foot-wide asphalt safety shoulders.

There also will be some curb and gutter work, as well as installation of a sidewalk on the north side of Fox Road from Morgan Street to White Oak Way.

Once complete, Kendall County will own the roadway and maintain the pavement, pavement markings, signage, and any existing curb and gutter.

The city will continue to maintain the street lighting along the road and the traffic signal at the intersection of Fox and Route 47.







