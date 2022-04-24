April 24, 2022
Sandwich church’s rummage sale to benefit Open Door Rehabilitation Center

By Shaw Local News Network

(Sarah Nader)

The Federated Church, 403 N. Main St., Sandwich, will host its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30. The sale will benefit Open Door Rehabilitation Center and after-school care at the church.

Donations for the sale are being accepted. This is a great way to recycle items no longer needed. No adult clothing is being accepted for the sale. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the church office.

For information, call the church office at 815-786-8595.

