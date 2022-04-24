Sandwich church’s rummage sale to benefit Open Door Rehabilitation Center

The Federated Church, 403 N. Main St., Sandwich, will host its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30. The sale will benefit Open Door Rehabilitation Center and after-school care at the church.

Donations for the sale are being accepted. This is a great way to recycle items no longer needed. No adult clothing is being accepted for the sale. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the church office.

For information, call the church office at 815-786-8595.