Oswegoland Senior and Community Center’s ‘Taste of Oswego’ house warming event a ‘rousing success’

The Oswegoland Senior and Community Center (OSCC) held a “Taste of Oswego” housewarming event to mark the opening of their new home in the village’s former police station at 3525 Route 34 April 8.

It was the first time the building had been opened to the public since village police vacated it in Oct. 2018 for their new facility on Woolley Road.

The OSCC purchased the building in February.

Nearly 400 guest attended the Taste of Oswego and OSCC housewarming event April 7 at 3525 Rt 34. (David Petesch)

Wallace Hamlin, President of OSCC’s volunteer board of directors called the opening event “a rousing success.”

Hamlin said their expectations were exceeded when nearly 400 guests came through the door. Guests enjoyed samples from roughly 30 local eateries and participated in raffles for gift baskets from over 35 local businesses and donors.

Nearly 30 Oswego eateries donated their time and services offering samples at the Taste of Oswego and OSCC housewarming event April 7 at 3525 Rt 34. (David Petesch)

Over 50 volunteers were trained for the event which was successful in raising $9,600 and counting which will be used to make further safety and security modifications to the facility said Hamlin in an email.

Nancy Patush, vice president of OSCC’s Board of Directors, said she heard nothing but good things and anticipation buzzing around the lower level of the senior center during the event.

“People cannot wait for us to open,” Patush said. “This is a really important thing for all of us in Oswegoland.”

Oswego Village President Troy Parlier (right) with Nancy Patush (center), vice president of OSCC's Board of Directors and Oswego Police Commander Jason Bastin (left) at the Taste of Oswego and OSCC housewarming event April 7 at 3525 Rt 34. (David Petesch)

Hamlin said in an email that perhaps the most important aspect of the event was that guests included people of all ages, from elementary students, teenagers, young adults, older adults and seniors, all interacting and enjoying one another.

“I think there was a wonderful mix of people,” said Patush.

Before OSCC is ready to permanently open its doors to the public, there are still some upgrades to be done.

The two-story, 24,000-square-foot building has over 60 rooms that all needed some degree of work, except for one of the holding cells that is not being refurbished, but rather left in tact for photo opportunities.

OSCC chose to leave one holding cell from the old police facility in tact in the basement of their new home, as a photo opportunity for visitors. OSCC participant Connie Hilchen pictured here. (David Petesch)

Patush said they are currently upgrading the fire alarm and sprinkler systems and upgrading doors to ADA standards.

She said they still have a few other jobs to finish before OSCC is ready to move in, including removal of the bullet proof glass encasing the reception area and creating additional entrances, but they are hoping to be operational sometime in May.

Patush said an obstacle they are faced with is that the building needs an elevator, but the addition could cost up to $200,000, so they are still figuring out how to manage that.

There are also plans to construct a kitchen in the near future which would allow the center to host senior luncheons.

The planned finished building will have plenty of office space for OSCC staff, several classrooms and studios for classes, a gift shop, a library, a woodworking garage, a darkroom for photography, a rotating pop-up shop and more.

There is also a theater room and three conference rooms that will be available to rent.

“We’re working on taking this once beautiful building and returning it to a place that’s very attractive,” Hamlin said.

OSCC also is looking for volunteers to lead classes or interest groups. When open, they will need volunteers on a daily basis. To volunteer, call 630-554-5602.