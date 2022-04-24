Oswego American Legion hosting spring craft show April 30

The Oswego American Legion is hosting a Spring Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Legion Post 675, 19 W. Washington St. in Oswego. Entry is free.

More than 40 vendors and crafters are participating at the event, which will take place both indoors and outside in the parking lot.

Oswego American Legion will be grilling burgers and hot dogs for lunch. Raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or 6 for $5.

All funds raised go to the American Legion to help support local veterans.

For more information and updates, visit the Oswego American Legion Post 675 Facebook page.