Plano Public Library announces upcoming adult, youth programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info.

Crafts To Go Kits: Available Monday, May 2. May’s take home craft kit contains supplies for creating paper flowers. Kits are available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Pick up kits at the checkout desk.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, May 14, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, April 28 and May 12, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): Wednesdays, April 27 and May 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in-person. Kendall-Grundy Community Action Services will be at the Plano Library to provide help with LIHEAP applications. Please bring the following to apply: Social Security cards for every household member; proof of total income for the last 30 days for anyone 18 years or older in the household; and current gas and electric bills. Call 630-553-8011 for more information. No appointment necessary.

Technology Help Desk: Saturdays, April 23 and May 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in-person. Free, drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll be here to assist with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Youth programs

Rhyme Time: Wednesday, April 27, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., in-person. For babies to age 3. This lap sit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Pajama Storytime: Wednesday, May 4, 6 to 6:45 p.m. or Thursday, May 5, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. For ages 0 - 6. Join us for stories, songs, rhymes, and movement fun. Come dressed in pajamas and bring a blanket for your family to sit on. Geared to children 6 and under, but older siblings may come along. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Pizza and Pages (grades 3-5): Tuesday, May 10 or Thursday, May 12, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., in-person or via Zoom. Join us for our Pizza & Pages book discussion. Pizza will be served. “Crenshaw” by Katherine Applegate will be discussed. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Meeting ID and password will be provided at registration.