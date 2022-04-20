Kendall County Board OKs study to determine future facility needs

YORKVILLE – Kendall County continues to grow at a rapid pace, resulting in a ever-increasing demand for government services.
At the county level, this includes everything from the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices to the court system to the highway and health departments.
The county clerk handles elections and public records, while the administration oversees all of the county’s operations and budgets.
How best for the county to make use of its existing buildings and prepare for expansion of its facilities?
The Kendall County Board is seeking answers.
County board members on April 19 commissioned an architectural, engineering and construction firm to conduct a “needs assessment” to determine the county’s future brick-and-mortar requirements.
The board approved a contract with consulting firm Cordogan Clark of Aurora to perform the study at a cost of $88,000.
County Administrator Scott Koeppel said Cordogan Clark’s report is expected this summer.
“We need to figure out what to do with our facilities,” county board Chairman Scott Gryder said.
The county government operates from three principal sites in Yorkville, the county seat.
There is the Kendall County Office Building at 111 W. Fox St. in downtown Yorkville, home to the administration, clerk and recorder’s office, treasurer’s office and assessor’s office. The county board meets in this building.
Immediately next door at 110 W. Madison St. is the Historic Courthouse, a magnificent structure operated by the Kendall County Forest Preserve District.
On Yorkville’s northwest side on West John Street is sprawling complex of buildings, including offices for the sheriff, coroner and animal control. This Public Safety Center includes the county jail.
Then there is the imposing Kendall County Courthouse, home to the county legal system and offices for the clerk of the court.
And, the campus also is the site for the county’s health department and its office of facilities management.
Finally, the county highway department is located at 6780 Route 47, just north of Route 71 on Yorkville’s far south side.
After interviewing several firms, the county board decided to award the needs assessment contract to Cordogan Clark. The consultants have worked on projects ranging from the new Yorkville City Hall to the Kane County multi-use facility.
Kendall County officials are expecting a report that will analyze how best to utilize the county’s existing facilities and where expansions are needed.
“This will be a road map for the county,” board member Brian DeBolt said.