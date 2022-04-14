Oswego names new economic development director

The village of Oswego has hired Kevin Leighty to serve as its new economic development director to support new and existing businesses in Oswego.

Leighty brings nearly a decade of experience with strategic development including business retention and expansion. In the role, he will be responsible for attracting new businesses to Oswego and supporting the village’s existing business community.

Most recently, Leighty served as an economic development management analyst for the village of Schaumburg which has more than 35 million square feet of commercial space and 5,000 businesses. He procured $1.25 million in grant funding for public infrastructure from the state’s Rebuild Illinois regional economic grant program.

He also helped manage Schaumburg’s newest Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district to support a multi-million-dollar industrial development. Prior to his position with Schaumburg, he completed a two-year internship with the city of Elmhurst where he supported the economic development commission, city manager’s office and zoning and planning committee.

Leighty received his master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Northern Illinois University. He’s working on his certification as a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) from the International Economic Development Council.

“We are very excited to welcome Kevin to this important role,” Village President Troy Parlier said in a news release from the village. “We’re looking forward to his energy and passion making a great impact on Oswego’s goals for increased business development.”

“I am incredibly excited to serve the Oswego community and balance the village’s small town charm with the endless growth opportunities that exist here,” Leighty said in the news release. “With my experience building professional relationships in economic development in the Chicago area, I look forward to bringing a new perspective to Oswego.”

Leighty begins his new role on May 2.

For more information on economic development in the Village of Oswego, visit oswegoil.org/business/choose-oswego.