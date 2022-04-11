Oswego SD308 Board of Education sets date for rescheduled public forum

The Oswego SD308 Board of Education will host a host a public forum on Monday, May 16, rescheduled from March.

Anyone interested in sharing ideas, comments, and concerns with the Board of Education is invited to attend the forum which will be held at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Plank Junior High School at 510 Secretariat Lane in Oswego.

“This is an opportunity for parents, community members, and business leaders to engage with the Board, asking questions and engaging in two-way communication,” a statement from the district reads.

The forum will also be live streamed on the district’s website at www.sd308.org.

District officials originally had scheduled the forum for March 7 at Plank Junior High School, but cancelled it when it was determined that not all members of the Board could attend the session.

“The Board feels it is important to have all members present for public forums,” the district said in a statement. “The Board looks forward to the conversation from its residents.”