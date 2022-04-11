City of Sandwich hosting open house on North Latham Street rebuild Wednesday

The city of Sandwich will host an open house to inform the public on plans for the reconstruction of North Latham Street.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Representatives from the city and their civil engineering firm and project manager, Hampton, Lenzini, and Renwick, will be on hand to present plans for the street improvement project and answer questions from the public.

The city council approved a resolution to move forward with the $3.3 million project during a board meeting February 14.

Intersection of Latham St. and Sandhurst Dr., the northmost point of construction. (David Petesch - dpetesch@shawmedia.com) (David Petesch)

Construction on the one mile section of the street from Center Street north to Sandhurst Drive is expected to begin this month and be completed by September.

A pre-construction meeting was held April 7 between representatives of the city, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the construction firm that was awarded the project contract, The Berger Company.

HLR staff and Mayor Todd Latham will be at the open house to detail construction timelines, planned phases, and what type of work will done.















