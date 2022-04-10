Waubonsee Community College fighting hunger with Empty Bowls fundraiser April 13

Waubonsee Community College students and staff are hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.

The public is invited. The event will be held in the Student Center lobby on the campus at Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive in Sugar Grove. Proceeds will benefit a local food pantry and WCC’s campus-based mobile pantry.

Volunteers will serve bowls of homemade soup and toppings for a $5 donation from students and a $15 donation from others. Bowls handcrafted by Ceramics Club students will be available for purchase.

Soups scheduled are black bean, pozole, chicken vegetable, white chicken chili, Mexican chili and loaded baked potato. Gluten-free chicken pozole and vegan black bean are included.

Event cosponsors are Ceramics Club, WCC Lions Club and Student Life office.

A presentation on food insecurity is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in the Student Center café. Used eyeglasses will be accepted by WCC Lions for recycling by Lions of Illinois Foundation.

Call 630-466-7900 for more information.