Yorkville police reports/April 7, 2022

Single-vehicle rollover crash in downtown Yorkville

A Bartlett woman was charged with driving too fast for conditions in connection with a single-vehicle rollover crash about 5:43 a.m. April 1 in downtown Yorkville.

Police said a vehicle driven by Susan Bauer, 54, of the 100 block of Independence Drive in Bartlett, was traveling north on Route 47 just north of Hydraulic Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle, crossing over the raised median into the on-coming lanes of traffic.

Bauer’s vehicle then crossed back over the median into the northbound lanes before rolling over, police said.

Bauer was taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.