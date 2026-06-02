Local water park events coming to Kane County this summer

Check out Batavia Park District facilities for the perfect summer day. (Provided by Batavia Park District)

Don’t miss out on all the fun in the sun near you in Kane County!

Chalk the Walk at Swanson Pool - June 5, 12, 19, 26

Show your creative side on Fridays all summer long with the provided chalk for your artistic endeavors between the time you keep cool in the water.

Flick ’n Float at Sunset Pool - June 12

Join families and friends while floating around and watching “Lilo & Stitch” between 8 and 10 p.m. Another similar event on July 17 will screen “Shark Tale.”

The Lazy River 5K at Splash Country - June 14, July 12, Aug. 2

Walk or run with the current of the river for a unique 5K experience! Attend all three dates and receive a medal.

Quarry Beach Luau for ages 9-12 at Hall Quarry Beach - June 18

Who knew a tropical getaway could be found right here in Batavia? Come dance, sing and swim from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Customer Appreciation - Free Evening at the Quarry at Hall Quarry Beach - June 19

Free entry from 5-7 p.m. is quite the way to kick off the summer!

World’s Largest Swim Lesson at the Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center - June 26

There’s no better time to learn how to swim than during this FREE swim lesson class. Registration form must be completed prior to entry.

Middle School Nights at the Sunset Pool - July 15

Hey middle-schoolers, this one is for you! A night of swimming and great music, along with plenty of drinks and snacks from the concession stand. $8 early registration. $10 at door.

Floatchella at Splash Country - July 18

This after-hours adventure is a family-friendly music festival with root beer floats and more.

Sundae Sunday at Otter Cove Aquatic Park - July 19

The first 150 guests will receive a FREE sundae compliments of Culver’s.

Christmas Eve in July at Swanson Pool - July 24

No coal in the stockings for those keeping their cool in the pool this summer. Come get jolly in July with a special visit from Santa Claus. “Ho, ho, ho, don’t forget the sunscreen!”

Duck Derby at Splash Country and Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center - July 31

You’ll receive a duck with your daily admission ticket and get to root it on as it races down slides and floating down the lazy river. Ducks will race at Phillips at 11 a.m. and at Splash at 1 p.m. The top three ducks will receive a prize!

Back to School Bash at Otter Cove Aquatic Park - Aug. 7

All good things come to an end. Like summer. Come out and bid farewell to summer and hello to school with live music, contests, swimming and more.