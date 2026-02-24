JULIETS Weekend is back April 10-12 in downtown Geneva

Tickets for JULIETS Weekend 2026 are now available. Registration is $35 per person and includes a swag bag and a full list of participating businesses. Swag bags will be available for pickup at the Geneva History Museum, which will be the beneficiary of proceeds from JULIETS Weekend. (Metro Newspaper Service)

It started with a simple idea from a pair of friends living in Geneva: create a way to bring women together to dine, connect and enjoy a little shopping, too. Friends Terry Emma and Dawn Vogelsberg were young moms who wanted to have some fun while drawing others to their hometown for shopping and dining.

Their vision became JULIETS Weekend, launched in the early 2000s. After a hiatus, the well-loved program is making a return this spring, April 10-12, 2026, in downtown Geneva.

The name JULIETS stands for Just Us Ladies Into Eating Together and Shopping. Emma recalled how she and Vogelsberg brainstormed ideas to bring people together when they devised the first JULIETS programs in the early 2000s.

“It started as JULIETS meeting once a month for lunch,” Emma explained. “It was for all women and the rules were no discussing politics, no selling anything. It was strictly a place to sit and listen and talk and get to know others.”

As moms with young children at the time, they were looking for a way to connect with other women while enjoying a child-free meal. From lunches out, they saw an opportunity to expand the concept into an entire weekend, with help from village leadership and local business owners.

“Some women would come and spend the weekend in Geneva, some would come for a part of the weekend,” Emma said.

For the weekend event, restaurants and retailers joined in the fun, offering specials and discounts. Emma said the aim was to introduce visitors to places they may not have visited before in downtown Geneva.

For Emma, Geneva isn’t just an address; it’s her hometown, where she was raised and where she returned to raise her family.

“My heart is in Geneva. I want to see it succeed,” Emma said.

Emma’s love for Geneva remains strong in her current role as director of the Geneva History Museum.

For the 2026 JULIETS Weekend, a committee that includes downtown Geneva retailers, the restaurant alliance and community leaders is collaborating on plans. The group is creating an itinerary and inviting local businesses to participate with special offers, events and discounts.

Kelly Vass, general manager at State Street Jewelry in Geneva, is among the committee members bringing JULIETS Weekend back.

“Geneva is a destination for ladies to get together and go shopping, dining,” Vass said.

For Vass, the value goes beyond discounts and deals and focuses on bringing women together and celebrating the bonds of family and friendship, whether attendees are local to Kane County or staying nearby for the weekend.

“I want people to enjoy Geneva the way I do,” Vass said.

Tickets for JULIETS Weekend 2026 are now available. Registration is $35 per person and includes a swag bag and a full list of participating businesses. Swag bags will be available for pickup at the Geneva History Museum, which will be the beneficiary of proceeds from JULIETS Weekend.

Emma said previous JULIETS events supported local organizations, and she is grateful the museum— which relies entirely on private donations—was selected.

The Geneva History Museum will also participate in the weekend by offering JULIETS attendees a weekend museum membership, free admission and a 10% discount in the museum shop. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the museum’s 2026 exhibit, “Through the Eyes of Geneva: A Local Perspective on 250 Years of American History.”

Emma explained the exhibit explores national history through a local lens, highlighting Geneva’s connections — from a Civil War jacket worn by a Geneva resident to presidential visits to the community and ties to the tragic bombing at Pearl Harbor. The exhibit tells the story through memorabilia, videos, photos and more.