Discover Batavia MainStreet

Sturdy Shelter Brewing is located on the Fox River in Batavia and is a perfectly cozy destination for a wintertime rendezvous. (APRIL DUDA/April Duda Photography)

Known for its Farmers Market, scenic riverwalk, and unique Boardwalk Shops, Downtown Batavia is a destination worth visiting all year. As the air turns crisp and lights begin to twinkle, stroll across the Peace on Earth bridge to enjoy sparkling river views and festive downtown charm—there’s no better way to experience the warmth and wonder of Batavia’s downtown.

Comfort Food

Cozy up with comfort food to brighten a winter day. Enjoy gooey gourmet sandwiches at Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. (227 W Wilson St.), wings and a cold brew at JT’s Tavern & Tap (113 S Batavia Ave.), or signature burgers and craft cocktails at The GOAT Burger + Cocktail Bar (107 E Wilson St.). For something sweet, indulge in cupcakes, dessert bars, and ice cream with year-round seasonal flavors from Haylie B’s Bakery (109 E Wilson St.) and Batavia Creamery (4 N Island Ave.).

Indoor Market

The Farmers’ Market moves indoors for the season at Sturdy Shelter Brewing (10 S Shumway Ave.) every Saturday, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Shop 20+ local vendors for seasonal produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, and ready-to-eat breakfast items, then stop next door at Urban Apothecary (104 1st St.) and Fat Sam’s for Pets (102 1st St.) for wellness finds for humans and pets alike.

Batavia Boardwalk Shops

Find handmade goods, home décor, clothing, and gifts at the Batavia Boardwalk Shops (114 E Wilson St.), open Fridays 11am- 5pm, Saturdays 9am-5pm, and Sundays 11am-4pm through December 21. Don’t miss Sundays with Santa, November 30–December 21, from 12–2 p.m.—bring your wish list, snap photos, and shop small!

International Cuisine

Taste the world without leaving Batavia. Savor Thai at Thai Village (4 N Batavia Ave) or Tusk Thai (102 N River St.), enjoy South American flavors at Bocaditos Argentine Café (11 N Batavia Ave.), grab a cup at Giron Guatemalan Coffee (114 E Wilson St.), or explore local Mexican favorites at Taqueria El Sazon (8 N Island Ave.).

Unique Finds & Trends

Downtown Batavia is full of distinctive treasures and one-of-a-kind style. Explore Warehouse 55 (160 1st St.), a nearly 8,000-square-foot marketplace brimming with vintage finds, repurposed furnishings, and eclectic accessories. Hop on this year’s Western trend at Gifts & Amor (103 E Wilson St.), offering authentic boots, hats, belts, and accessories.

Families will love the Wilson Street Mercantile (222 E Wilson St.), featuring vibrant 3D printed toys, trendy Swiftie and pop-culture apparel, and fun gifts that capture the latest trends. For game enthusiasts, visit Tabletop Game Shop (24 S Van Buren St.), specializing in trading card games like Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, and stocking a wide selection of board games perfect for winter gatherings. Whether you’re hunting for handmade home décor, stylish accessories, or whimsical gifts, Downtown Batavia offers treasures you won’t find anywhere else.

For restaurant and shopping guides, event details, and more, visit www.downtownbatavia.com and plan your visit today.