Keeping it local with a toast to brunch this holiday season

With the holidays coming up, it’s time to start planning those family get-togethers. And what better way to celebrate than with a side of eggs and French toast? Partner with one of these fine establishments and make your event a brunch!

Brunch is what you make of it. For early birds, it’s breakfast. Nosh in Geneva has been named one of the finest brunch restaurants in Kane County, and for good reason. From their renowned oatmeal to an egg-celent twist on Canadian-favorite poutine, there is something for every breakfast lover.

Owner Mike Dixon is always looking to add fresh flavors to Nosh’s repertoire. “One of our top dishes is our chilaquiles,” recalls Dixon. “I saw our guys making them for breakfast one day and I asked if they could make me one. The next day I put it on the menu, and we’ve been making them since 2009.”

No matter what you order, every Nosh entrée pairs perfectly with their freshly squeezed juice. Tangy grapefruit, sour lime, or classic orange — these drinks are truly top notch. Brunch is served from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., so visit Nosh in Geneva for your next celebration.

If you’d prefer to host your event from the comfort of home, Josef’s Meats and Deli in Geneva has you covered. Named one of the finest caterers in Kane County, Josef’s will deliver a delicious lunch right to your doorstep. Owner Pat Falcone has been in the meat business since he was 14 years old, and this expert craftsmanship is what sets him apart from the rest.

At Josef’s, family roots run deep. You can feel the heart of the Falcone family in every dish, and that’s what makes them so well-loved. “My father used to tell me that some places don’t care about quality. But you lose a customer today, you lose a customer tomorrow, and sooner or later you have a shoe store instead of a butcher shop. So don’t give them something that you wouldn’t take home and give to your children,” says Falcone. Visit Josef’s website to begin your catering experience today.

Don’t forget dessert! Mad Batter Bakery and Confections in St. Charles is your one-stop shop for everything sweet, from ready-made cupcakes to custom cookies.

Owner Amanda O’Connor has baked alongside her sister Amy Toppell since she was working at Blue Goose Market. “When the COVID pandemic happened, my sister needed help in the bakery. So, in the middle of the night, I would drive out to St. Charles and bake with her,” recounts O’Connor. “I told her as soon as the world went back to normal, I would open her a bakery.” O’Connor fulfilled this promise in October 2021, and Mad Batter has since become a smashing success.

When visiting, make sure to order some of their specialty donuts. From classics like Apple Cider to the wild Pineapple Habanero, nobody does donuts like Mad Batter! To feature their sweets at your next event, visit their website to view their wide selection of delicacies.