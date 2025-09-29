Grow your wealth through real estate with Laura Basil

Laura Basil is a trusted Fox Valley community Realtor at the KW Inspire Keller Williams office in Geneva. She is licensed in Illinois and helps individuals, families and first-time homebuyers throughout Kane, DuPage, Cook and Will Counties.

From an early age, she learned from her father that real estate was more than just buying and selling homes.

“My goal is to help people grow their wealth through smart real estate decisions and to help clients secure their future,” Basil said. “My father was a real estate developer in Minnesota, and it provided me with such a keen interest in real estate and the entire process from the time I was growing up.”

Initially, her professional life first took a turn into the corporate world. Basil honed her skills in various roles of sales, marketing and finance at various large corporations with iconic brands such as Huggies Diapers, Kleenex, Fisher Nuts and Green Giant Vegetables.

Her success led her to relocating three times in her career across the country, where she bought four homes and sold three. One of those relocations led her to Illinois.

“I moved a lot,” she noted, “but when it was time to settle down in Illinois, I fell in love with the Fox Valley area, and we moved to Batavia in 1994.

“Batavia offers such a laid-back lifestyle. We’d bike along the Fox River, and it just felt like home with such a great family environment. The schools are outstanding, and the move here just felt really good. I’ve watched Batavia grow over the years, but it’s been done by design and at a slower pace.”

Her commitment to Batavia led her to have a commercial building investment with mixed-uses including a restaurant, apartments and a new Airbnb business in downtown Batavia.

As a Realtor, Basil builds relationships and is proud of the referrals she receives from her clients.

“I enjoy building lifelong connections and being there for a client’s first home, their dream home, and even their retirement home,” she said. ”My goal is to help my sellers prepare their home to maximize the sale price and to help buyers get a great home for a fair price. It’s all about me working hard for them to successfully accomplish all of their needs.”

This also includes helping her clients to understand their qualifications and find the best lenders to assist them with their home loans.

Basil promises that even if she can’t help in a certain situation, she has a network of agents in which she can refer her clients.

“I’ll interview agents and look for their experience and integrity, which is of the utmost importance to me.”

Continually staying up to date with real estate trends is on the top of Laura’s list. She notes that “we are not dipping in values. Real estate is looking to remain stable for the next five years with normal appreciation.”

Professionally, Basil has received numerous Keller Williams recognitions, including 2023 Rookie of the Year; 2024 KW Inspire Top Agent; and in 2025 appointed to the agent leadership committee at the Geneva office.

Basil believes in community and gives back her time and expertise. She is a volunteer with the Batavia Woman’s Club, Batavia Parks Foundation and Chicago ALSAC Crew Member for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, as well as a former board member of Batavia MainStreet.

For anyone considering buying, selling or investing, Laura Basil is more than a Realtor — she’s a trusted partner who understands that the right real estate decisions can change lives.