Stay active and healthy this holiday season with St. Charles Park District

As the holiday season approaches, it’s easy to let healthy routines take a back seat to celebrations, gathering and colder weather. The St. Charles Park District is here to help you stay on track with your fitness and wellness goals by giving you the tools — and the motivation — to maintain healthy habits all winter long! A wide range of facilities and programs are available to help you stay moving and feeling your best, no matter your fitness level or schedule. From indoor workouts to outdoor adventures, here are a few ways to stay active this season.

NORRIS RECREATION CENTER

Norris Recreation Center is a family-friendly community center that features a fitness center complete with a nationally certified personal training team. It offers a variety of group fitness classes, boasts an all-inclusive tennis program and provides a quality, Olympic-sized aquatics facility for swim lessons, lap/open swim and a competitive swim team.

All members receive a complimentary health and wellness consultation at the Norris Recreation Center — a one-stop destination for everything fitness!

• Fitness Center: Work up a sweat on treadmills, ellipticals, rowers or strength equipment designed to target every muscle group.

• Aquatics: Make a splash during designated Lap Swim or Open Swim hours.

• Tennis/Pickleball: Rally with friends or coworkers on one of many indoor courts. Simply call ahead to reserve a time at 630-377-1405.

• Group Fitness Classes: Here’s an energizing way to try new workout styles, meet instructors and find your fitness rhythm.

SPORTSPLEX

Located in the heart of a thriving sports community, this facility highlights a variety of turf sports. Keep your energy up and your body in motion this winter with the Sportsplex’s versatile offerings:

• Row Zone: Experience a full-body workout in the new dedicated rowing room, equipped with eight rowers. Drop in anytime or join one of our invigorating classes.

• Indoor Walking: Enjoy free indoor walking Monday through Friday from 8:30–9:30 a.m. — a perfect way to start your day, no matter the weather.

• Open Play: Reserve half of the field for friendly games or family fun. Call the day you want to play to check availability and get moving.

Keep your energy up and your body in motion this winter at the Sportsplex. (Photo provided by St. Charles Park District)

POTTAWATOMIE GOLF COURSE

Golf season doesn’t have to end when the temperatures drop! The nine-hole course at Pottawatomie Golf Club remains open, weather permitting, through Dec. 23, offering golfers a scenic and relaxing way to enjoy a few final rounds before winter sets in.

For those who want to keep their swing in shape year-round, the indoor golf simulator provides the perfect alternative. Reserve a session to practice on virtual courses, refine your technique, or simply enjoy a fun, weather-proof round with friends — all from the comfort of an indoor setting. For tee time reservations (indoor or outdoor), call 630-584-8356.

OUTDOOR WINTER WELLNESS

Prefer the great outdoors? Bundle up and explore the beauty of St. Charles on foot. Walking outdoors can boost energy levels, improve cardiovascular health and support a healthy weight. Beyond the physical benefits, taking a daily walk can enhance your mood, lower stress and provide time to clear your mind — especially when enjoyed outdoors in nature. Thirty minutes a day can make a big difference in how you feel, both physically and mentally.

Several local trails are plowed and ready for you all winter long, including Delnor Woods Park, Mt. St. Mary Park, Pottawatomie Park and Timber Trails Park.

And in Pottawatomie Park, there’s a circuit of free workout equipment stations including a chin-up bar, incline bench, leg press, elliptical machine, lat bar and more. Some stations are wheelchair accessible. There’s fitness and fresh air for all abilities!

No matter how you choose to stay active, the St. Charles Park District offers countless ways to move, play, and prioritize your well-being this holiday season. Let’s make this winter one of health, happiness and staying strong — together.