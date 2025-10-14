Beauty rituals to follow for cooler days

Take extra moments for self care and coziness as the days get shorter. (Metro Newspaper Service )

As Midwest humidity fades and crisp mornings roll in, summer routines suddenly feel out of sync. Lightweight lotions and sheer makeup no longer do the trick when the air gets dry and indoor heat kicks on. Fall is the perfect time to hit reset — to swap, layer, and slow down. A few small updates, from richer moisturizers to warm-toned lipsticks, can keep your skin glowing and your mood grounded through Illinois’ most beautiful season.

Swap and Layer

Just as you trade tanks for sweaters, your skincare deserves a seasonal shift. Fall calls for products that rebuild moisture and support the skin barrier. Transitioning from water-based gels to richer creams helps combat dryness, while hydrating serums add an extra layer of protection. Think of your skincare like layering clothes — lightest to heaviest — to lock in hydration throughout the day.

Makeup benefits from the same approach. Cream-based formulas are more forgiving in cooler weather, keeping the skin supple and luminous. Tinted balms, cream blushes, and dewy foundations can replace powder-heavy products for a softer, more natural finish.

A Seasonal Color Refresh

Nature sets the tone for fall’s color palette. Amber lids, mauve lips, and cinnamon cheeks reflect the warmth of the changing leaves and instantly lift a tired complexion. Monochromatic looks in shades of rust or toffee are easy, flattering, and effortlessly seasonal.

The Local Glow

Kane County’s boutiques and spas are ready for fall, too. From seasonal facials such as The Harvest Glow at The Beauty Lounge in Batavia to the Aveda Energizing Body Treatment at Spa Bleu in St. Charles, local experts understand what Midwest skin needs. Supporting small businesses not only enhances your seasonal routine but helps strengthen the local beauty community.

Reset, Don’t Reinvent

A fall beauty reset isn’t about overhauling your entire routine — it’s about embracing change with intention. As days grow shorter and evenings cozier, take an extra moment to apply a serum, light a candle, and unwind. This is the season for slowing down, and your beauty rituals should reflect that.