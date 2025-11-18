Keep your cold weather style on point this season

At House of 423, owner Sarah Whitt can help you with a personal style consultation, keeping your particular preferences in mind. (Photo provided by Sarah Whitt)

When starting a closet makeover, House of 423 in Geneva is your place to be! Known for their wide array of staples, they have everything from stylish jewelry to deliciously soft cashmere sweaters.

Their biggest seller, however, is their denim. Shopping for jeans can be a hassle, but owner Sarah Whitt is always happy to help her customers find the best fit.

“I like to tell them to keep an open mind. Don’t look at the size because size literally means nothing,” Whitt said. “Then, I usually ask them some questions about their denim preferences. And then based on their body type, I can figure out what cut is going to look best on them.”

While this will vary by person, Whitt reassures us that a wide leg pant is suitable for every body type. Visit House of 423 for your own personal style consultation today.

At Always In Style in Geneva, they treasure every garment that comes through their door. This women’s consignment store is perfect for those on a budget. Always stocked with the latest trends, you can find all sorts of unique pieces here.

Owner Robin Fogel has seen fads come and go, but one has stood the test of time.

“Since COVID, athleisure is all the rage,” Fogel said. “This year, I’m seeing lots of sweatsuit sets, especially wide leg sweatpants with matching tops. Even tennis shoes are more for fashion than working out now. Athleisure used to just be for staying home or maybe running one quick errand, but now it’s perfectly acceptable.”

Fogel also reinforces the importance of layering. Whether it’s a cute cardigan or a tweed jacket, make sure to find pieces that allow you to adapt to fluctuating temperatures. While perusing 3rd Street, check out Always In Style to shop the latest winter trends.

For our masculine readers, Stitch Switch in Geneva has got you covered. As the only men’s consignment shop in Illinois, they tailor to all sorts of clothing needs, from a professional day at work to a relaxing night in with the family.

Ever-knowledgeable owner David Herda lives and breathes men’s fashion, and he has recently noticed a new workplace trend.

“Performance fabrics are becoming more popular. Not only because they’re breathable, but also because brands are meeting the demand for loose-fit classic clothing,” Herda said. “For example, athleisure companies now have pants that look like professional trousers. Moving forward, it’s clear that comfort is key.”

If you are looking to expand your cold weather options, Herda recommends starting with the basics, which includes jeans, khakis, V-neck sweaters, cardigans, and accessories, like a nice belt. There is no need to sacrifice comfort because of a professional dress code; find what’s right for you at Stitch Switch in Geneva.