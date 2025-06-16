Lost trends come back to life with local vintage and consignment stores

Owner of Elgin Vintage David Hill says the new generation of shoppers is leaning toward the sustainability of thrifting. (Photo provided by Elgin Vintage )

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” It’s a common phrase that all thrift stores adopt. Vintage clothing is a hot market right now, with about a fourth of Americans shopping at thrift stores each year.

This is partly due to a resurgence of long-lost trends, such as ‘80s grunge baggy pants and Y2K neons. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast-paced trends of the fashion world, but David Hill, owner of Elgin Vintage, works hard to keep his merchandise fresh. “If you’re on the internet, you know what’s popular and what’s not,” explains Hill. “But I get inspiration from what people are wearing in general, especially at vintage events.”

His clientele’s fashion is also what stocks his store through their buy, sell, and trade-in program. Their collection ranges from genuine vintage band tees to trendy jorts, coming with price tags for people of all budget types.

This renewable practice was only natural, with ‘Love Earth Back’ being Elgin Vintage’s motto and way of life.“The new generation is really grabbing hold of the sustainability aspect of thrifting,” muses Hill. “Even if you’re not shopping at our store, we always push people to shop second hand, because that’s what matters. Any little purchase makes a difference.” Elgin Vintage is located on Spring Street in downtown Elgin, so shop green and give your clothes a new life.

Owner Tammi Rojek manages about 2,500 consignors who help supply her store. (Photo provided by Tammi Rojek)

St. Charles is also paying homage to the clothes of yesteryear, and Double Take Consignment is one of their top resale businesses. Owner Tammi Rojek manages about 2,500 consignors who supply her with pieces for ages 5 to 95. “I want every single person who walks through our door to feel like there’s something for them, so we take men’s, women’s, kids, juniors, maternity; we try to provide for the whole family,” shares Rojek.

You can find some real gems on their shelves, including designer brands like Chanel, Coach, and Gucci. However, they also have plenty of high-quality items for a reasonable cost. “We price it so the customers get a great deal and the consignors get the most for their items,” explains Rojek. “We try to be really picky. At other thrift stores, you have to do a bit more digging, but here we’ve done the weeding for you.”

While she’s been in the business for nearly 15 years, her favorite thing has always been the people. “I love hearing their stories,” she asserts. “There’s a lot of people going through stuff, so if you make someone’s day because you remembered their name or what they’re going through, that’s the goal. That’s what small businesses are for.” Extending a helping hand is in their blood, as Double Take Consignment partners with a different local charity each quarter.

Stop into their store on Main Street and join them in giving back.

Whether you are looking for a unique treasure or want to shop more sustainably, thrift stores can provide a retail experience unlike any other – so reduce, reuse, and recycle!