Starting 2026 on the right paw

Invest more in your pets and find out how simple changes can make huge improvements in the wellbeing of the family unit. (Metro Newspaper Service)

Every January, without fail, I get an urge to start fresh with new habits, new routines, new ways to feel healthier. This year, when I started planning how to improve myself, I also thought about my pets and how to improve my pets’ lives. They are part of my daily life, so anything I do for myself will also have to include them.

One of the biggest habits I recommit to each year is walking more, and it is on the list for this year. It sounds simple, but it can make a huge difference.

Walking will help to keep not only myself fit but also helps to keep my dogs fit and focused. Walking encourages me to clear my own mind and get moving even on days when I am not feeling very motivated. On those cold mornings when I think about skipping the walk, I remind myself that the walk is just as important for me as it is for them, and sometimes it is the reason I even get out of the house.

Most people think of physical health when the new year begins, but this year, I am also going to give mental health just as much attention. This applies to me, and again it also applies to my pets. This year I want to make more room for mental relaxation and enrichment in our routine.

I live with some very high maintenance pit bull mixes who are full of energy and always looking for something to do. They also happen to be extremely talented at destroying toys, and mail ordering dog toys is expensive. I still have not found a toy they cannot destroy, so I need a different way of exercising their mental health.

One of my dogs is deaf, incredibly athletic and incredibly intelligent. He relies heavily on body language, eye contact, sign language and emotional connection to communicate. He is so gentle, and my family and I think he would be a perfect therapy dog. He loves people and being the center of attention. Helping others as a therapy pet is perfect mental stimulation for him.

Another one of my dogs struggles with reactivity to other dogs and has severe anxiety. She gets overwhelmed easily, and she needs structured ways to build confidence and feel safe. I know that reactivity training could help her manage her emotions better. It would give her something positive to focus on and help her feel proud of herself.

Both dogs would benefit so much from having a job to do, and the truth is that I would benefit right along with them.

I have another dog who is like an athlete and is the primary destroyer of dog toys. Agility for him would give him an outlet to hopefully help keep him from being so destructive.

My last dog is just a little out of shape and could just use some exercise, and for her, I just need a workout partner to help me lose some weight — I think that we can help each other on that front.

For those keeping track, yes, that is four dogs.

My life is busy. Between work, family, kids and everything else that fills a day, it can be hard to find time for myself, let alone all the pets. But making space for agility, enrichment or even short training sessions will give me and my family something to look forward to each week. Exercising with them in this way will help to keep me active, gives me time to breathe and strengthens the bond I share with my pets. On stressful days, working with them reminds me to slow down and focus on the moment. That mental reset helps all of us.

Winter brings its own challenges for staying healthy. The cold, the wind, the snow and especially the salt can make walks uncomfortable for pets and for people. When I go outside, I bundle up in boots, gloves and a warm coat. Our pets need their version of this, too. Booties protect their paws from salt and ice, and jackets or sweaters help keep them warm, especially short-coated dogs or senior pets. If booties are not an option, wiping or rinsing paws after a walk helps remove salt and prevents irritation.

Winter also means more time indoors, which can lead to boredom. This is often when pets find creative ways to entertain themselves, and it is not always in ways we appreciate. Enrichment becomes especially important during this season. Puzzle feeders, hide and seek games, nose work, short training sessions and rotating toys can make a big difference. Even five minutes of focused enrichment helps my dogs settle and keeps their minds busy.

January is also a great time to schedule your pet’s annual veterinary exam. Life gets busy and it is easy to let the months slip by. An annual wellness check helps catch small changes before they become big problems. It is also a chance to talk about dental care, weight changes, skin issues, behavior concerns or anything else you have noticed at home over the previous year. January is the perfect time of year to make that call and get the appointment on the calendar.

Each January, I tell myself the same thing. Start small. Be consistent. Give myself and my pets some grace. Wellness is not about perfection. It is about making small choices that add up over time. When I focus on healthy habits for myself and for my pets, the whole household benefits.

In conclusion, here is my New Year’s resolution: I want to walk more (and bring my family along for the walk), even when the weather makes it tempting to stay inside. I want to bring more enrichment and relaxation into my and my pets’ routine. I want to give agility, training and therapy a real try with my dogs. I want them to stay warm, comfortable and safe outdoors. And I want to make sure their veterinary care stays on track so they can stay healthy throughout the year.

My pets keep me moving, make me laugh, challenge me, comfort me and sometimes drive me a little crazy, as all family can sometimes do. But they also remind me what matters. Starting the new year with them in mind feels natural because they are such a big part of my life.

This year I hope other pet owners in our community can join me in finding simple ways to support their own wellness and their pets’ wellness, too. I would love to hear what other activities that other pet parents do with their pets.

Here is to a healthy, happy New Year for all of us, people and pets alike. Happy New Year from each of us at Midwest Veterinary Surgical Services.