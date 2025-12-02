Break away from boredom over winter break

Nostalgia, pageantry and spectacle come to life in Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, next in Paramount Theatre’s 14th Broadway Series, November 12, 2025-January 11, 2026. Paramount’s blockbuster revival of the most iconic holiday musical of all time features (from left) Evan C. Dolan as Phil Davis, Jessie J. Potter as Judy Haynes, Sophie Grimm as Betty Haynes and Alex Syiek as Bob Wallace. Stephen Schellhardt directs. For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com or call (630) 896-6666. (Amy Nelson)

In a few weeks, many youngsters throughout Kane County will inevitably utter the two words that parents dread hearing during school breaks: “I’m bored.” That’s why we’ve created this handy guide of things to do over winter break, including fun activities, kid-friendly dining, and ways to ring in the New Year as a family.

Activities

Take in a Show

If your family enjoys snuggling up on the couch to watch the classic movie “White Christmas,” you’ll want to check out the iconic holiday production of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. The production runs through Jan. 11. For showtimes and tickets, visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Go Gaming

Gaming enthusiasts don’t need to worry about running out of quarters at Yetee Station in downtown Aurora. For $15 per person, you can enjoy unlimited access to all their games, including pinball, arcade, and Dance Dance Revolution. With same-day re-entry, you can step out to grab a bite before heading back in for another round of gaming.

Pick Up Some Books

For an afternoon of browsing books, there are plenty of local bookstores to visit in the area. The children’s room at Harvey’s Tales in Geneva beckons young readers. Yellow Bird Books in Aurora and The Book Shop in Batavia also offer a variety of books for readers of all ages. If you can’t wait to read your new books, stop off at the café at Town House Books in St. Charles for a bite to eat or a warm beverage.

Get Creative

At Color Me Mine in Geneva, youngsters can select their own piece to paint in the studio. Once they put the finishing touches on their creations, Color Me Mine will fire them. Then, come back to take your creation home. Walk-ins are welcome. They also offer take-home kits with supplies if you’d prefer to paint at home.

Give Back to Others

Families with children ages 5 and up can work together as a team to pack MannaPack® meals at Feed My Starving Children in Aurora. The process involves scooping and measuring dried vegetables, soy, rice, and a vitamin-rich flavoring powder into bags. To sign up for a shift, visit www.fmsc.org/get-involved/volunteer and select the Aurora location for available times.

Dining

Teatime

You could go downtown for holiday tea or stay closer to home and enjoy afternoon tea at the Atrium Café inside The Little Traveler in Geneva. The three-course English Afternoon Tea is available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Enjoy tea sandwiches, scones, and sweets while sipping a selection of teas. Reservations are required in advance. Afterward, explore the 36 rooms filled with shopping delights, including the toy room.

Ice Cream Challenge

Kids are sure to find something to eat at Colonial Café in St. Charles, where breakfast is served all day. The lunch and dinner menu features popular kid fare, including chicken nuggets, mini corn dogs, and mac and cheese. Everyone at the table will want to save room for the World Famous Kitchen Sink® for dessert. This sundae features six scoops of ice cream, bananas, toppings, and whipped cream topped with a cherry—all served in a dish that looks like a kitchen sink.

New Year’s Eve Fun

Noon Year Party

For young revelers who can’t stay awake until midnight, check out the Fox Valley Park District’s Family New Year’s Eve Bash. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., partygoers can bounce in inflatables, play games, participate in interactive entertainment, and dance to music. The highlight is the countdown and balloon drop at noon.

Dance Party

Another daytime celebration is the Family New Year’s Afternoon Party, from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Arcada in St. Charles. Parents and kids can celebrate the New Year with an afternoon of dancing and snacking on appetizers, including mini hot dogs, cheeseburger sliders, mini meatballs, and veggies with ranch dip. Soft drinks and an ice cream sundae bar are available for purchase, as well as cocktails for adults. The party also includes a balloon drop. Tickets can be purchased at www.arcadalive.com/event/family-new-years-eve-afternoon-party.

Entertaining Options

Funway in Batavia offers three different ways for your family to ring in the New Year together on Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve Family Skate Party from 5:30 to 9 p.m. includes skating, music, and games. The Family Bowling Party features two hours of bowling, pizza, soda, and festive fun with party hats and glow sticks. Or ring in 2026 with the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party, complete with unlimited skating, bowling, laser tag, bumper cars, mini golf, and arcade fun. Whichever party you choose, be sure to stick around for the balloon drop.