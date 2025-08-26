Knowing someone truly means caring for them at Greenfields of Geneva

Staff at Greenfields of Geneva is committed to providing meaningful experiences while creating a sense of community for all residents. (Metro Newspaper Services)

Understanding, patience and respect are some of the reasons why GreenFields of Geneva, a Lifespace Community, earned the honors as Best of the Fox Premier Senior Living Community, Best Assisted Living, Best Skilled Nursing and One of the Best Memory Care Facilities.

Those in the know understand it goes much deeper than caring for residents, as the staff is committed to providing meaningful experiences while creating a sense of community for all residents.

“Our staff, the teams, are there for residents through all the emotional highs and lows,” said GreenFields of Geneva Administrator Jenna Thieding. “We have such great people, and their attitudes are always so wonderful.”

Thieding, a Midwestern native, recently joined GreenFields of Geneva after working at another Lifespace Community in Florida. She has quickly found her way around, making a point to spend time getting to know both residents and staff.

Even with her busy days, Thieding said she loves getting away from her desk to chat with residents as they stroll through the community.

“My mom was a nurse, and she worked in a skilled nursing facility so I spent a lot of time with the older generation,” Thieding said.

She knew she wanted to work in the health care field and found her home supporting the residents and staff at GreenFields of Geneva.

“It’s very rewarding to see the impact I can have with residents,” Thieding said.

GreenFields of Geneva is a continuing care retirement community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. Having multi-level care ensures residents can age in place.

“We have everything here with physicians and resources available in-house,” Thieding said.

GreenFields of Geneva offers memory care for individuals facing Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Memory care includes tailored care plans for each resident that utilize speech, cognitive and physical therapies along with activities and creative outlets in music and art to enrich lives, foster connections and help residents thrive.

Private memory care apartments are thoughtfully equipped with advanced safety features. Team members provide an attentive presence, assisting with daily activities and medication management.

Throughout the community, residents can explore opportunities for health and wellness, the arts, and connection. There are multiple dining options, allowing residents to gather over a meal or grab a bite at the Bistro.

Residents appreciate being part of the community — from the residential setting to the proximity to downtown Geneva’s shopping and dining, as well as neighboring towns.

Thieding said it’s exciting to see strong interest in GreenFields of Geneva, which is near 100% occupancy.

Work is underway for a community celebration at GreenFields of Geneva. Green Fest, a new event, will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, offering neighbors and the greater community a chance to enjoy a summer evening together. The all-ages event will feature entertainment and food, and Thieding said the hope is to make it an annual tradition.