Plant powered in the new year

Whether you’re switching to a new diet or looking for a new culinary experience, exploring veganism is a great way to begin the new year with a fresh start. However, it can be difficult to find restaurants that accommodate these dietary restrictions. Luckily, Kane County has a wide variety of choices for people of all nutritional backgrounds to enjoy.

Start your day off right with breakfast at Sweet Berry Cafe in South Elgin. Owner Dan Mataragas believes anyone who walks through his door should be able to find something delicious to eat, which is why he created their specialty plant-based menu.

Mataragas’s recommendation? The Harvest Hash. “This dish was my baby that I created for myself when I moved to a plant-based diet,” explains Mataragas. “My chef started making me these vegan refried beans, and they are absolutely delicious. Sometimes I just order the refried beans and toast and that’s my meal.” If sweet is more your style, try their plant-based oatmeal, complete with their own vegan-friendly granola. Sweet Berry Cafe has something for everyone, so browse their specialty menu and try one of their unique vegan dishes.

Like veganism, a gluten-free diet can also make eating out a challenge. But at Ugly Noodle in Geneva, you can enjoy all your favorite comfort foods with the assurance that they’re safe to eat. From amazing pasta dishes to their in-house, celiac-friendly market, Ugly Noodle is a haven for anybody seeking a diet-friendly eating experience. While they do sell meat products, all dishes can be modified to match your preferences.

Geneva-grown owner Lauren Serviss first learned she was gluten-free during COVID. She has since made it her mission to create a safe culinary space for her community. “I created Ugly Noodle because this is the food that I’ve missed with my dietary restrictions,” reflects Serviss. “To have it be a place that people feel has literally changed their life… it’s surreal but also very rewarding.” Stop by Ugly Noodle for exceptional gluten-free and vegan-friendly dining you won’t find elsewhere.

Make sure to save room for dessert. Specializing in vegan-friendly New York-style baked goods, New Moon Vegan in downtown Batavia is the perfect place to indulge in sweet or savory treats without compromising your diet.

Owner and head baker Jo Colagiacomi has been living a plant-based lifestyle for almost her entire life. When her family developed food allergies, she found the perfect opportunity to experiment with vegan baking.

While New Moon Vegan offers plenty of scrumptious sweets, Colagiacomi’s pride and joy lies in their daily focaccia breads. “My favorite is our tomato focaccia because that’s what I grew up with,” explains Colagiacomi. “It’s almost like a pizza with no cheese, and it’s definitely a comfort food for me.” Their breads also appear in their weekly sandwiches, all made with vegan-friendly meats and ingredients. At New Moon Vegan, the world of baked vegan goods is yours to enjoy.