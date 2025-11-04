Elgin Public House is serving up comfort, flavor and local charm

The restaurant’s bar complements the menu with a thoughtful selection of wines, beers and cocktails. Guests can also check Elgin Public House’s social media pages for updates on events such as Trivia Nights and special programs. (Metro Newspaper Service)

From decadent burgers to hearty entrées, Elgin Public House has been serving up favorites to hungry customers for more than 15 years.

The experience begins with appetizers that hit all the right notes. Standouts include the tater tots stuffed with bacon, cheddar and chives, and the Door County cheese curds, made in-house and served with bacon aioli.

Even the salads are creative takes on familiar favorites. Try the Irish Cobb salad, featuring corned beef in place of the traditional chicken, or the Mediterranean Chicken salad with grilled chicken, feta, artichokes and Kalamata olives.

When it comes to burgers, Elgin Public House takes things up a notch. The Mac Attack Burger features a half-pound Angus beef patty topped with crispy pork belly, creamy mac and cheese, and fried jalapeños. The Campfire Burger pairs a juicy patty with sharp cheddar, BBQ-glazed pork belly, onion straws and barbecue sauce.

For something lighter, the Black Bean Veggie Burger is loaded with roasted bell peppers, corn and pico de gallo. A splash of sweetness comes with the Kentucky Burger, which combines applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions and mushrooms under the restaurant’s signature sweet whiskey sauce.

The menu goes well beyond burgers, offering an Artichoke Chicken Panini, Brie Grilled Cheese, and house versions of classics like the Cubano and Shrimp Po’Boy. Chef-prepared tacos include flavorful options like fish, steak, slow-roasted pork belly and carnitas.

Entrées showcase some of the restaurant’s boldest flavors. The New Orleans-style étouffée—with shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage served over rice—is a customer favorite, as is the Cajun Rigatoni. The Elgin Public House Mac and Cheese comes with a wide range of toppings, including pulled pork, grilled pork belly, corned beef, turkey, onion straws, fried jalapeños and even a fried egg.

Seafood fans can’t go wrong with the Fish Fry entrée or the East Coast Cod, seasoned with the house Cajun blend.

The restaurant’s bar complements the menu with a thoughtful selection of wines, beers and cocktails. Guests can also check Elgin Public House’s social media pages for updates on events such as Trivia Nights and special programs.

Located in downtown Elgin, the restaurant keeps its kitchen open until midnight—perfect for late-night diners and those heading out after a show at the nearby Hemmens Cultural Center.

Elgin Public House also offers private and semi-private dining options for special occasions. The private dining room can host up to 50 guests, while a semi-private area in the main dining room accommodates up to 80. Both spaces are ideal for rehearsal dinners, anniversaries, birthdays and bridal showers.