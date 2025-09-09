Foodie havens find flavor and fame through social media

The James in Geneva is known for its eclectic steakhouse menu featuring a variety of flavors and items to enjoy. (Photo provided by The James)

Social media has become a ticket to exposure for many local eateries. But with thousands of posts flooding platforms daily, how can you, as a customer, filter through the noise?

Influencer YJ, a tried-and-true foodie from Aurora, might be your answer. With more than 180,000 followers on TikTok, YJ appeals to his audience with relatable Illinois content and comedic delivery. Lately, he’s been showcasing his favorite food joints across the state.

“I started going to my favorite places in Aurora, and I would say, ‘Hey, this is the best spot to come eat ice cream. I’m telling you guys, I grew up here.’ And those videos blew up,” recalls YJ.

That explosion in popularity allowed him to pursue influencing full time — something he’s beyond grateful for. He now uses his platform to share a message of love and positivity with the world.

Homegrown influencers like YJ are a great way to discover new, off-the-beaten-path locales. His recommendation? Tecalitlan in Aurora.

“They’ve been around since I was a kid. Their food is so authentic and gives you that good, Mexican feeling. My favorites are their pozole and their menudo.” You can view YJ’s food reviews and more on his TikTok page, @yj_630.

Local restaurants are also embracing the social media wave — including The James in Geneva. Known for its eclectic steakhouse menu, Director of Food and Beverage Jimmy Koklas believes the secret to their success lies in their staff.

Aside from a delicious menu, The James in Geneva's true success lies in their unparalleled and dedicated staff. (Photo provided by The James)

“Our product and service are the greatest attributes that we have in these four walls. Our staff understands that, and they fulfill the vision without taking themselves too seriously,” explains Koklas.

That dedicated yet fun-loving personality is exactly what Creative Director Ben Hutchison captures in every post. “In the world we live in, you have to take a couple layers off to show that we’re all human. We’ve done a couple movie spoofs and trends, and people really identify with those.”

Both Koklas and Hutchison believe that showcasing the faces behind the food gives their restaurant a new dimension — leaving customers with full bellies and full hearts. Give The James a follow, then head to Third Street for an unrivaled culinary and personal experience.

Also in Geneva, Bien Trucha has received significant online buzz. Julio Cano, chief business officer and partner of the Bien Trucha Group, remembers when marketing was simpler in 2007, the year they opened.

Bien Trucha's menu features Mexico City-inspired fare. (@THATDUDE)

“Back then, it was just newspapers, magazines, and TV. Facebook wasn’t even a thing. We first gained popularity through newspaper food critics.”

Today, the restaurant has fully embraced digital platforms, showcasing its Mexico City– inspired flair and upscale ambiance. “We appeal to our guests through our 360-degree experience — not just through the food, but through all the senses: you see the interior design, hear the music, and enjoy the hospitality,” explains Cano.

Bien Trucha, located in Geneva, features plenty of colorful dishes full of flavor and zest. (@THATDUDE)

By challenging the American stereotype of Mexican restaurants, Bien Trucha has stood the test of time and become a local institution. Drop a like — and stop by to see what all the buzz is about.

More Bite-worthy Finds in Kane County

New Moon Vegan, Batavia

This vegan-friendly bake shop is the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth with seasonal fruit crostatas, gluten-free scones and yeasted fried donuts. Not a sweets person? Not a problem. Their savory dishes — including focaccia by the slice — are just as delicious. Using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, New Moon serves up a little slice of Kane County with every bite.

The Ugly Noodle, Geneva

Following a strict diet? The Ugly Noodle has you covered. Focused on low-FODMAP and gluten-free options, this Geneva gem serves up comforting favorites with a gut-friendly twist. From homemade Polish pierogies to a variety of Italian pasta shapes, this spot makes dietary restrictions delicious.

Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co., Batavia

There’s nothing like a gooey grilled cheese to hit the spot — and Everdine’s does it right. Choose one of their signature creations or build your own custom sandwich. Don’t forget to pair it with a cup of soup for the ultimate comfort meal.

Street Food Kingz, Elgin

Located inside Dream Hall, Street Food Kingz puts a unique spin on traditional Puerto Rican Street food. Try the plantain cups filled with churrasco skirt steak and drizzled with house-made aioli. Can’t choose? Sample it all with the Surtido Mix Platter — featuring everything from BBQ chicken thigh bites to mouthwatering empanadas.

Island Express, Elburn

Savor the bold flavors of the Caribbean in the heart of Elburn. Island Express serves up jerk-spiced dishes, homemade stews, seafood, plantains and more — including oxtail and spicy curries. Whether you’re after a platter or a taste of everything, this spot brings the island heat to the Midwest.