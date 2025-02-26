The Romance of flowers with Wasco Nursery & Garden Center in St. Charles

Did you know that if you give someone a bouquet of red carnation flowers that you are expressing a deep love for them? Or send some Gardenia and you are admitting a secret love? Lavender flowers convey distrust and orange lilies are a strong hatred toward the person if you are feeling extra saucy. And you can always refer to the gold standard and send roses which means “I love you” and you’ll be on the nice list again.

Flower meanings date back to the Victorian era and often each flower was used to send “secret messages” to others. Even the way ribbons were tied or flowers were presented were messages in some way. Even a wilted bouquet sent a strong message. Colors can mean different things as well - red for “I love you” or pink for “I’ll never forget you”. Wedding flowers often were the ultimate in flower language with bouquets that brides carry symbolizing characteristics such as trustworthiness, purity, continuity, or gallantry. The groom wears the same flowers from his bride’s bouquet to reflect his undying love. A newer tradition is to give each bridesmaid a special flower in her bouquet that features a flower that suits her characteristics. But don’t use a Crabapple blossom lest it reflect her “ill nature”! There are even flowers that represent your birth month - mine is Larkspur for July (and I even have a tattoo of a larkspur!).

You can incorporate many different types of flowers in your garden and harvest them for bouquets to send your messages. Why not grow some of the favorite flowers of the Victorians and enjoy them (and their meanings!) throughout the seasons. Cut flowers from your garden carry an even stronger message to their recipient - a message of friendship and caring.

Common flowers you can grow and their meanings:

Arborvitae - unchanging friendship

Aster - symbol of love, daintiness

Baby’s Breath - everlasting love

Basil - good wishes

Black-eyed Susan - justice

Butterfly Weed - let me go (this one made me giggle!)

Chamomile - patience in adversity

Chives - usefullness

Coreopsis - always cheerful

Crocus - cheerfulness

Daffodil - unequaled love, regard

Fern - magic, secret bonds of love

Forget-me-not - true love memories

Goldenrod - encouragement, good fortune

Hollyhock - ambition

Hydrangea - gratitude for being understood

Iris - faith, trust, wisdom

Lemon Balm - sympathy

Lilac - joy of youth

Lily-of-the-Valley - sweetness, humility

Marigold - grief, jealousy

Oak - strength

Pansy - thoughts

Peony - happy life, bashful

Poppy - consolation

Rose - Love (though each color means something different)

Sage - wisdom, immortality

Salvia (blue) - I think of you

Snapdragon - deception, graciousness

Sunflower - adoration

Thyme - courage, strength

Yarrow - everlasting love

Zinnia - thoughts of absent friends, lasting affection (this one is my favorite to grow and give away!)