November reading with Geneva Public Library

“Bog Queen” by Anna North

For Adults:

“Bog Queen” by Anna North weaves together parallel storylines and connects two women through time. Agnes is a forensic anthropologist who is called in by the local police to evaluate a body recently found in a peat bog. It is believed to be the remains of a local woman who has been missing and presumed dead for decades. However, once Agnes begins to examine the skeleton, she realizes that this woman is likely thousands of years old and the well-preserved remains will unlock the mystery and history of the people who lived there two thousand years ago. However, the bog where the remains are found are in the middle of a contentious legal battle between local environmentalists who want to return the bog to its original state and the company who owns the land and wants to harvest the peat, drain the bog, and create housing. Agnes is in a race against time, as she slowly discovers what happened to this woman, and how she came to be found in the bog.

Told from both time periods of the present and the past, North has created a complex story filled with nuance and history. Grappling with issues of conservation, climate change, and cultural exchange and identity, North deftly crafts a story that is both entertaining, engaging, and thoughtful.

“The Seed Keeper”by Diane Wilson

In 1862, a Dakota family prepares to flee from American soldiers during the Dakota Wars. They bury their possessions with plans to retrieve them when they one day return, while Marie Blackbird and her mother sew their only seeds into their dresses. Marie carries them through the night, and with it, she secures her future.

“The Seed Keeper”begins with Marie Blackbird’s descendant, Rosalie Iron Wing. When she loses her father as a child, she is moved to an all-white town with a bloody history with her community and is placed into foster care. In this new, unfamiliar life, Rosalie must balance survival with keeping her traditions alive. Follow Rosalie, her ancestors, and the community surrounding her throughout the decades in this quiet, contemplative story. Both Rosalie and those around her will reconcile their rich histories in a rapidly changing world, making it a perfect read as our own families gather for the holiday season.

This somber yet gentle journey is perfect for fans of Shelby Van Pelt, and anyone looking for authentic Dakota history and culture. “The Seed Keeper” is ultimately a story of resilience and hope, tenderly showing how our heritage always comes full circle back to us.